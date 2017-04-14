Sulking after Delhi bypoll loss, AAP Dy CM Manish Sisodia threatens media, vows to boycott ‘more’ TV channels

Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

A clearly upset Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia today threatened to boycott ‘more’ media channels during a press conference and called them ‘conspiracy makers’ – he was speaking in the wake of the AAP losing the Delhi bypoll in Rajouri Garden in which the deposit of the party’s candidate itself was lost. While talking in a harsh tone, Sisodia said that whoever crosses the ‘line’ will be banned by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The minister further went on to blame the media and said that fraud people are planted by them to create ruckus during press conferences and their sole aim is to disrupt the event – they are told when to speak and when not to speak. Sisodia them went on to bring Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in the mix to differentiate the AAP from the others and said, “hungama karane ke lie BJP, Congress hai.”

