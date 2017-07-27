Suggestions on NRI marriages issues not final recommendations

The government on Thursday clarified that the suggestions received on issues related to NRI marriages are not final recommendations but part of the review process.(Representative Image: IE)

The government on Thursday clarified that the suggestions received on issues related to NRI marriages are not final recommendations but part of the review process. A statement issued by the Women and Child Development Ministry said that an expert committee has been set up the External Affairs Ministry to look into the issues and difficulties faced by Indian nationals married to overseas nationals of Indian origin and suggest amendments in existing policies.

Noting that the committee is taking into account suggestions from a variety of stakeholders including individuals, civil society organisations and institutions on the subject, it said: “Any news reports mentioning the suggestions as formal and final recommendations are completely misleading and incorrect.” It stressed that the suggestions will be examined by the government in consultation with a larger group of stakeholders to decide on future course of action.

These suggestions include amendments in certain acts including the Foreign Marriage Act, 1969; constitution of separate cells in embassies/missions abroad to coordinate with local authorities; circulation of do’s and don’ts on the subject, pre-marital and marital counselling etc. The committee, headed by Justice Arvind Kumar Goel, ex-Chairperson, Punjab’s NRI Commission, includes Professor Pam Rajput, former MP Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, and senior officers of Women and Child Development, Home, External Affairs Ministries and Department of Telecommunications. It has held four meetings till date to discuss the issues related to the subject of NRI marriages.