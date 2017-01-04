Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife files complaint against CBI after Trinamool Congress leader’s arrest

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay being taken by CBI officers. (PTI)

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registered a complaint against CBI alleging that she was not informed of her husband’s arrest. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Bandyopadhyay, Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund case, allegedly bigger than Saradha scam at Rs 17,000 crore scam. A day after his arrest, his wife registered the complaint in Bidhan Nagar, West Bengal. In her complaint, she also alleged that none of her family members were informed as to where Bandyopadhyay is being taken after his arrest. TMC’s Chandrima Bhattacharya has also filed a complaint against CBI in Anandpur PS, in West Bengal over the same matter.

Bandyopadhyay, who arrived at the CBI office here at around 11 am on Tuesday, was arrested after he was interrogated for over four hours. Speaking to media persons, he claimed that his arrest “was the result of his role in Lok Sabha on demonetisation”. Casting aspersions over the CBI probe, he said that he did not take any money from Rose Valley. He also claimed that the “investigation is being controlled from higher offices and they (CBI) have sent papers to Delhi.”

Meanwhile, Bandyopadhyay’s lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar said all the allegations on Bandyopadhyay are totally baseless and called the entire incident a “political vendetta”. He said that there is no evidence as far as Bandyopadhyay is concerned. The lawyer further said that he will seek bail of the TMC MP once he will be produced in the court on the day by adding that Bandyopadhyay has some health-related issues for which he will produce medical documents supporting it.