Sudip Bandhopadhyay, leader of TMC in Lok Sabha, arrested in Rose Valley Scam; Mamata calls it Trinamool bandi

Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. (Source: PTI)

Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Media reports suggest that he would be taken to Bhubaneswar later today. Earlier in the morning, he was grilled in the matter. The arrest comes soon after another party MP Tapas Pal was sent to police custody in the case. Lashing out at PM, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Narendra Modi is using CBI to terrorise opposition parties and targeting Trinamool Congress Party for opposing note ban. She said that many political parties are scared, and are not able to speak out. There is an emergency-like situation in the country and people should come out on roads against demonetisation move.

“If they think that after the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay we wont protest, then they are wrong. I challenge PM, he cannot do anything, can’t suppress the voice of the people. The arrest has been made under PMO pressure,” she said. “Post notebandi, it is now Trinamool bandi,” she added. Mamata also asked the CBI to arrest central minister and singer Babul Supriyo. Mamata said that people will teach the central government a lesson. “We will take the legal battle forward and seek justice from the court. We will protest outside RBI Kolkata on 9th January, and on 10th and 11th January in Delhi,” she added.

Sudip Bandhopadhyay while speaking to reporters said that there was political vendetta against him and the Trinamool Congress party by the NDA-ruled Central government. Rose Valley scam, which was also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, encompasses a larger amount of money swindling as compared to the Saradha case. The CBI had issued summonses to two TMC MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal, on December 27 in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. In its charge sheet submitted in the court, CBI had accused the ponzi firm of duping investors of Rs 17,000 crore, of which Rs 450 crore is from Odisha alone. The company was active in Odisha and had 28 branches in the state.

Cine star-turned-politician Tapas Pal after being arrested by the CBI in Kolkata on December 30, was brought to Bhubaneswar the next day. He was sent to three-day CBI custody by a special court. The Trinamool MP was one of the directors of the tainted chit fund group that allegedly duped investors in Odisha, West Bengal and some other states.

On Monday, TMC vice-president Mukul Roy said that the party would have to face more of such “fascist” attacks in the coming days due to its intense criticism of demonetisation. Roy, who in January 2015, was summoned by the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, said, “The fascist attacks will intensify in the days to come as we have opposed the Centre’s anti-people decisions.”

(With inputs from Agencies)