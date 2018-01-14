Sudarshan Chakra Corps to celebrate Army Day tomorrow

The day will begin with a wreath laying function at the war memorial, an officer attached to the Sudarshan Chakra Corps said. (Representative photo: IE)

The Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Army’s Southern Command will celebrate the Army Day here tomorrow with gaiety. The day will begin with a wreath laying function at the war memorial, an officer attached to the Sudarshan Chakra Corps said. He also said a musical programme has been organised at the Yodhasthal on the Airport Road here for the public in the evening. Similarly, a musical bonanza by children of Army Public School and taekwondo display by army personnel will be other highlights of programme, which is being organised from 4 to 5 pm, he added. Entry will be free of charge for the visitors for the programme, the officer added.