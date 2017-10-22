Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Narendra Modi, says corruption cases delayed

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging “inordinate delay” in taking several corruption cases to the “logical end” and said that the CBI should be held accountable. “The nation is grateful to your re-affirmation of fighting (sic) against corruption and bringing to book the corrupt, especially those at the high levels. “In this connection, I wish to draw your attention to the inordinate delay in prosecuting to the logical end all prima facie proved corruption cases by the CBI,” Swamy said in his letter to Modi. He then went on to name some cases like Aircel-Maxis, Saradha chit fund scam, Agusta Westland deal and land deals related to Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “The PMO, while cannot direct the CBI, nevertheless can hold the CBI accountable under the Constitution for the expenditure the CBI incurs from the consolidated fund of India,” he wrote.