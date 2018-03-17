Subramanian Swamy writes letter to PM Narendra Modi, asks government to bring ordinance in Ramjanmbhoomi land matter

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy today wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in relevance to the Ramjanmbhoomi land matter. Swamy, as quoted by news agency ANI, in the letter, has talked about ways in which the Modi government can bring an ordinance on ownership of Ramjanmbhoomi land in Ayodhya. He said, “Govt can bring an ordinance on ownership of Ramjanmbhoomi land & thus pass a law to hand over the land to an eminent body of religious leaders especially those versed in Agama Sastra, with a direction to build Ram temple.”

He further added that the existing the existing claimants can be duly compensated for the loss of their claim on the title of the land. While further talking about the case, Swamy said, “Congress-influenced lawyers have the agenda to halt the progress in the case. Therefore I thought we must make Constitution and law our weapon – bring an ordinance.”

Further details awaited.