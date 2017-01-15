Jallikattu ban: Subramanian Swamy takes to Twitter to rage against ‘Porukkis’

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy (PTI)

Rajya Sabha member, Subramanian Swamy on Sunday took a jibe at Tamil Nadu state government saying that if it is supporting Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu are V K Sasikala, general secretary, AIADMK and Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam not Tamil anymore. Swamy has been opposing the SC stay on Jallikattu during pongal celebrations. He said he also wrote a letter to SC explaining to them the religious and cultural significance of the bull-taming sport.

Today the TN govt has thrashed all porukkis who tried flouting SC stay order on Jallikattu. Are OPS and VKS also not Tamil anymore. Ha ! ha! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 14, 2017

He called out at SC by writing a complete argument on why Jallikattu is lawful and said the riff raffs (Porrukis) don’t understand reasoning. A picture was also uploaded on his twitter page with the contents stating how Jallikattu is supposed to be lawful.

He also targeted Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT) a local state party which is also supporting SC’s decision. PT was was allotted two seats in the AIADMK alliance in 2011.

PTs know now these howling nuts as Porukkis. On request of many Tamils I argued in SC for Jallikattu. But Porukkis lied that I opposed it! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 15, 2017

He also picked on “Porrukkis” who are standing against the SC decision. In Facebook he wrote:Porukis in TN are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome and are craving for PTs attention by tweets in Tamil cinema English. What a fall for TN!