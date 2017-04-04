Subramanian Swamy to ‘unofficially’ meet Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, says will discuss Ram Mandir issue

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked him to come Lucknow.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked him to come to Lucknow. Terming the proposed meet as an ‘unofficial’ one, Swamy emphasized that he will ‘certainly discuss Ram temple’. Notably, Adityanath has offered his government’s help to resolve the contentious Ram temple issue and called for both sides to re-establish dialogue to settle the lingering dispute.

A strong votary of building a Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya before he took over as chief minister, the hardline Hindutva leader, however, was circumspect in his comments on the issue in an interview to the RSS-affiliated weekly ‘Organiser’.

He supported the Supreme Court’s recent observations on an out-of-court settlement of the dispute and said, “Both the sides should re-establish dialogue and resolve the matter.”

“As the government is not party to it, so the two parties in contention should have a dialogue and resolve the matter. If any help of the state government is needed, we are ready to provide that,” he said.

Last month, the apex court had said that Ayodhya dispute was a “sensitive and sentimental” issue and suggested that it should be resolved amicably through dialogue between the parties.

Replying to questions about his government’s action against illegal slaughter houses, Adityananth asserted no legally-run abattoir operator would be harassed.

He, however, added nobody can be allowed to play with the health of the people of the state.

Defending his government’s action, he said, steps taken against slaughter houses were in line with the observations of National Green Tribunal in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2017.

Adityanath said vegetarian food is actually good for health but people can have their own tastes on which restrictions cannot be imposed.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to accord an early hearing on a batch of civil appeals pertaining to the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid case.

During the hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar told BJP leader Subramanian Swamy that the court was made to believe that he was a party to the ongoing litigation.

This had led to the Chief Justice of India offering to mediate between the parties to the litigation, the court said.

“You did not tell us that you were not a party to the case, we only got to know that from the press,” the bench said.

Swamy, however, said that he had made it clear that he was on the issue of his Fundamental Right to worship.

“My Right to Pray is affected by the pending case and I had filed an intervening application,” Swamy said.

The bench then said that it was not going to fast track the matter.

Earlier on March 21 the apex court had suggested an out-of-court settlement to the lingering Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya, observing that issues of “religion and sentiments” can be best resolved through talks.

Chief Justice Khehar had also offered to mediate even as the bench headed by him suggested that the parties to the dispute adopt a “give a bit and take a bit” approach for a meaningful and sincere negotiations to resolve the vexatious issue.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had in 2010 ruled for a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres area at the site in Uttar Pradesh.

The three-judge bench, by a majority of 2:1, had said the land be partitioned equally among three parties, Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and the ‘Ram Lalla’.

(With agency inputs)