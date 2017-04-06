Subramanian Swamy slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over Shunglu report, calls him ‘420’

The report has described how Arvind Kejriwal and AAP government misappropriated public money for their personal benefits. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the observation made by the Shunglu Committee, which had highlighted the misuse of power by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) Government in Delhi a report by Zee News has said.

Speaking to ANI, Subramanian Swamy said, “Kejriwal is a ‘420’ and we don’t have any hopes for him. So, there is no use of commenting on him.”

Another BJP leader and Member of the Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi, speaking to reporters also alleged that the Delhi CM was leading a government which was “dishonest” and was “misappropriating public money for personal gains”.

Speaking reporters she said that a lot of irregularities have been taking place in the national capital while filling up several posts, so much so that a “class 12 pass-out was appointed as an advisor”

All appointments were done without following the procedure and law of the land and the city government was swamped with “irregularities” and with “illegalities”. Meenakshi Lekhi also alleged d that someone was appointed with just one rupee in the beginning, but had later drawn 1.5 lakh.

The report described how Arvind Kejriwal and AAP government misappropriated public money for their personal benefits. the report has shown how illiterate they are and their lack of knowledge about the country’s law, she added.

You may also like to watch this video

Last year, the three-member committee under by former CAG VK Shunglu was formed by the then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung to investigate the allegation of irregularities in working of the of the Delhi government.

(With inputs from PTI)