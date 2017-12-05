Subramanian Swamy attacks Kapil Sibal, says Congress leader is opposing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for ‘fat fee’

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. (Twitter)

Ayodhya case: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who is also fighting the Ram Janmabhoomi case, on Tuesday attacked senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal for fighting the case on behalf of Sunni Waqf Board. Swamy also took a jibe at a recent Congress claim that its vice-president Rahul Gandhi is a ‘Shiva Bhakt’. “Kapil Sibal will be defending the claim of Sunni Wakf Board against Ram Mandir for fat fee. Some Shiva Bakhts!!,” Swamy tweeted. The BJP MP further said it was a bad day for the Congress in Supreme Court on Tuesday. Bad day in SC for Congi. First tried to postpone to 7/2019. Rejected. Then tried to send it a Const Bench. Refused. Arguments now from 8/2. At one occasion Sibal and Dhawan asked Court to let them walk out. But declined,” Swamy tweeted.

Kapil Sibal will be defending the claim of Sunni Wakf Board against Ram Mandir for fat fee. Some Shiva Bakhts!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 5, 2017

Ayodhya Case: Next hearing on February 8

During the hearing of the case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided to hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title dispute on February 8 next year. The decision was taken by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Najeeb. They also asked the Advocates on Record of appeals to sit together and ensure that all the requisite documents are translated, filed and numbered before the apex court Registry.

Bad day in SC for Congi. First tried to postpone to 7/2019. Rejected. Then tried to send it a Const Bench. Refused. Arguments now from 8/2 — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 5, 2017

The SC bench also took a serious note of the submission by Sibal that the appeals be heard in July 2019 after completion of the next Lok Sabha polls. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, however, vehemently opposed the contentions that the pleadings were not complete and asserted that everything had been complied with and the cases were ripe for hearing.

The Allahabad High Court had ordered in a 2:1 majority ruling that the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity, Ram Lalla.