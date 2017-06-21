Subhash Chandra Garg to replace Shaktikanta Das as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs

Subhash Chandra Garg is a senior IAS officer and was appointed as the as the World Bank ED in 2014.

Subhash Chandra Garg who is currently the Executive Director of the World Bank, will soon take over as the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs. He is a senior IAS officer and was appointed as the as the World Bank ED in 2014. He is all set to replace current Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das.

On May 31, 2017, Shaktikanta Das retired after 37 years of service at a function that was held in New Delhi. His retirement was confirmed via a Twitter post where the former civil servant wrote, “Handed over charge as Secretary Eco Affairs on my retirement today. Very satisfying 37 years.” He further added, “Fortunate to have been associated with several key reforms and policy decisions as Secretary Revenue and Secretary Economic Affairs. Will continue to tweet on important issues. Of course as a private person.”

