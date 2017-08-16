Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue disfigured: West Bengal BJP vice president CK Bose slams Mamata Banerjee, accuses ‘TMC goons’

The Panchayat officials were to hoist a flag on the eve of the Independence Day and the Netaji statue was being installed in the Panchra village panchayat office compound during the Independence Day function. (ANI)

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose on Wednesday lashed out at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over the disfiguring of his grandfather and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue, accusing the party goons of committing this act of sacrilege. Speaking to ANI here, Chandra Kumar Bose said, “It is an act of sacrilege. People regard Bose as the liberator of India, hero of Asia, not only in Bengal but across India. This kind of incident took place in West Bengal on a special day. I think all are heads including our Chief Minister hang in shame. We demand a statement from the Chief Minister. How could it happen on the Independence Day, that too right in front of the BDO office? Was it a conspiracy?” Bose apprised that he had given 24-hour time to Mamata to arrest the culprit, but nothing has happened so far.

Stating it is an example which emphasises that law and order in the state of West Bengal are non-existent, the state BJP President asserted that people of state would not tolerate this, adding that they would protest against her party goons, who have committed such a crime of shaming the nation by putting some paint on Netaji. A statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which was to be unveiled at the Panchra village in Birbhum district, on Tuesday was smeared with ink and the face was damaged by unidentified persons, police said.

