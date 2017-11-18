Sub Inspector killed in Srinagar shoot-out laid to rest, govt promises gallantry award

The sub-inspector’s family members, including his wife and minor daughter, broke into tears several times during the ceremony. (ANI)

A pall of gloom descended here as the body of slain Sub-Inspector (SI) Imran Tak was laid to rest at his village, Basantgarh, with Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh promising to recommend his name for a gallantry award. Three militants travelling in a car opened fire on a police team at Zakura crossing on the Srinagar-Ganderbal road, killing Tak and injuring a special police officer (SPO) yesterday. Tak’s body was brought to the Udhampur District Police Lines in an ambulance in the early hours and after a wreath laying ceremony, was taken to his village, around 82 kms from here, official said. He was laid to rest with full state honours, they said. The ceremony was attended by the deputy chief minister, ministers Naeem Akhtar and Chander Prakash Ganga, BJP state president Sat Sharma, Chief Secretary B B Vyas, DGP S P Vaid among others.

The sub-inspector’s family members, including his wife and minor daughter, broke into tears several times during the ceremony. “We will recommend his name for the Shaurya Chakra as he was a very brave officer and led from the front in the fight against militancy,” Singh said. Several people, including politicians from various parties, paid floral tributes to Tak and thousands attended the funeral prayers at his ancestral graveyard in Basantgarh. In a mark of respect, shops in the village were closed today. He was popular among the locals, the officials said.