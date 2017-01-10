Stung BSF hits back hard at jawan for Facebook video rant, says soldier was to be court-martialled earlier

IG DK Upadhyay stated that Tej Bahadur was to be court-martialed in 2010 but was excused in consideration to his family. (ANI

With the video posted by Border Security Forces (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav creating uproar across the country, as the BSF jawan alleges senior officials of corrucpt practices and shares the poor state of the jawans at the border, BSF officials has, today, hit back at the jawan claiming that there had been no complaints received from other jawans of the unit. Speaking to the media, the Inspector General of the BSF, DK Upadhyay, had asserted that Tej Bahadur will be shifted to different headquarter to ensure that the complaining jawan is not being anyhow pressurized and there is a fair probe into the matter.

The IG further stated that DIG level officers had visited the camp, earlier, but had never received any complaints relating the allegations made by Tej Bahadur in the video. Stating that carrying mobile phone while on duty, the senior BSF official said that there will be an enquiry on the jawan on this. Putting charges of indiscipline on Tej Bahadur, the IG DK Upadhyay stated that Tej Bahadur was to be court-martialed in 2010 but was excused in consideration to his family. However, the IG had asserted that strict action will be taken if any lapses are found following the probe.

On the allegation of poor quality of food served to the jawans, IG Upadhyay had accepted that the taste of food isn’t good because in winter the food is mostly tinned or dehydrated, but also stated that there had been no complaints received earlier by any jawan.

Further criticizing the complaining jawan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF, MDS Mann had stated that there had been four bad entries in the 20 years of service by Tej Bahadur, because of which he missed promotions, which can be a reason for his frustration. However, even the DIG had asserted that strict actions will be taken if any of his allegation are found true following probe.

Previously, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Pratap had posted a video addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Facebook, sharing the poor state of the BSF jawans at the border. Following the post, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had tweeted, “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action.”