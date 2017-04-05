Studying Uttar Pradesh farm loan waiver model to help farmers in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Already instructed Finance Secy to study UP farm loan waiver model, he says. (ANI)

A day after Uttar Pradesh Government announced loan waiver for farmers of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said he has already asked the state’s finance secretary to study the model. Speaking in the state Assembly, he said, “ Already instructed Finance Secy to study UP farm loan waiver model.We’re working hard to help our farmers since Day1of our government”.

Yesterday, after the cabinet meeting, the Uttar Pradesh waived off farmers’ loans of upto Rs 1 Lakh. After the meeting, state minister Siddhartha Nath Singh at a press conference said that the proposal to wave-off farmers’ loan was taken unanimously in the cabinet meet. “Government has waived off agricultural debts of small and marginalised farmers, (Sarkar ne laghu or semant kisaano ka fasli rid pass kar diya hai)” SN Singh said.

He also said that that a loan of upto Rs 1 Lakh will be waived off for small and marginalised farmers. According to him, , scheme will cover around 2 crore 15 lakh farmers.

“There are a total of 2.3 crore farmers who are facing debts in Uttar Pradesh, the current system will wave off the loans of at least 2.15(92.5 per cent of total) farmers,” Singh said. The state government in total waived off a loan of Rs 30729 for small and marginalised farmers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held his first cabinet meet yesterday nearly two weeks after government formation. During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that decisions on the farmers’ loan waiver will be taken in the first cabinet meeting.