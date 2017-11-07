Student attempts suicide in Hyderabad university, says was guided to take plunge in dream

A 20-year-old student of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was injured after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the third floor of his hostel on the campus, apparently due to depression, in the early hours today, the police said. (Image: Reuters)

A 20-year-old student of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was injured after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the third floor of his hostel on the campus, apparently due to depression, in the early hours today, the police said. A university official had earlier said that Birbal K Debbarma, a third-semester student of Integrated MA in the Language Science course, “accidentally” fell from the terrace of the hostel building at around 1.30 AM. However, Gachibowli Police Station Sub-Inspector N Venkateshwarlu said the student, who hailed from Agartala in Tripura, jumped from a window of the hostel’s third floor on the cycle stand on the ground at around 12.30 AM.

In his statement to the police, Debbarma said he dreamt that someone knocked on the door of his room when he was sleeping last night and asked him to get up to end his life, and accordingly, he “jumped” off the third floor of the building, the officer said. “Debbarma stated that a person had hanged himself in the building over a year ago and that person had apparently asked him to come along with him to die,” he added. As per a preliminary inquiry, it seemed that the student was fighting some kind of a depression, Venkateshwarlu said.

“No suicide note was found and based on Debbarma’s and the eyewitnesses’ statements, a general diary entry of the incident was made. No case was registered,” he added. The student suffered head injuries and fractures in his legs, the sub-inspector said, adding that medical investigations were going on. The UoH said in a release that Debbarma fell from the terrace of the hostel and hearing the noise, the students of the hostel informed the security and rushed him to the university health centre, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Gachibowli. Debbarma’s parents were informed about the incident, the university said.