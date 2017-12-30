Stuck in Saudi Arabia for 6 months, Kuldeep Kaur’s family urges Sushma Swaraj to bring her back

Kuldeep Kaur’s family claims she is being given death threats, also beaten up in Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

The family of Kuldeep Kaur, a Ludhiana-based resident has claimed that she has been stuck in Saudi Arabia for last six months and urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to bring her back to the country. The minister is known for helping those in genuine need by granting them visas. On many occasions, she has asked officials to grant visas to foreigners requesting same on medical grounds. As per Hindustan Times report, the 46-year old woman has sent a video to her daughter recently, in which she spoke of being forced to work as a servant in Saudi Arabia and that her employers are ill-treating her. The woman in the video also claimed that she was food deprived. Earlier this month, she announced help to bring back a Telangana based woman from Pakistan who was being tortured by her husband and in-laws. “She is India’s daughter. If the ticket is a problem, we will provide the ticket to Mohammadi Begum for her return from Pakistan,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

The woman Mohammadi Begum was married to Mohammed Younis, who had earlier claimed that he was from Oman. In March, she told her her parents that her husband was actually from Pakistan. She had also claimed to have been kept confined in Sialkot. The woman had also claimed of being harassed and beaten up by her husband and in-laws and wanted to return to India.

Urging the minister to help, her parents said that Begum’s Pakistan visa was set to expire on December 16 and her husband promised to send her back her back home provided they arrange her travel. “I don’t have that much money to arrange the tickets for her. I humbly appeal you to help my child,” he father said in a recorded video.

Recently, Sushma Swaraj also granted visa to five Pakistani children for treatment in India. “There is a request for the medical visa from some Pakistani children – Muhammad Ahmad (10 months), Abuzar (7 years), Mohit (7 years), Zainab Shahzadi (8 years) and Muhammad Zain Aslam (9 years). We grant visa for all these Pakistani children for their treatment in India,” Swaraj had tweeted.