Strict action against violators of law: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said strict action would be taken against anti-social elements who were trying to disrupt peace in Dakshina Kannada district and violators of law would not go unpunished. Speaking to reporters on his arrival at the airport here, the Chief Minister said the government would ensure that no organisation attempting to disturb peace in the district took law into their hands. Siddaramaiah is here to attend a regional convention of party workers from DK and Kodagu districts, aimed at energising the cadre ahead of the next assembly elections.

To a question on de-notifying roads in cities to help bars and pubs, he said states could de-notify only state highways. The Centre had to de-notify national highways passing through cities, he said, adding that the government was studying the matter. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Energy Minister D K Shivakumar and KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao. State ministers Ramanath Rai, U T Khader, J R Lobo MLA and Ivan D’Souza MLC were among those present at the airport.