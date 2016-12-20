Stiff deposit rules: AAP calls Modi ‘confused’, ‘incompetent’

Aam Aadmi Party today termed Prime minister Narendra Modi “confused and incompetent”. (Reuters)

Aam Aadmi Party today termed Prime minister Narendra Modi “confused and incompetent”, who, it said, “changes his own decision everyday”, after the Centre tightened rules for depositing scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in bank accounts. The party also accused the BJP-led NDA government of resorting to “economic terrorism” which has allegedly claimed lives of over 100 people. Coming out with 59 circulars relating to regulations pertaining to notes-ban in less than 50 days “proves that the Prime Minister does not know what he is doing, and changes his own decision everyday,” AAP leader Ashutosh said.

Tightening rules for depositing demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the government had yesterday said individuals can deposit over Rs 5,000 in old currency bills only once until December 30 and that too after explaining why it has not been done so far. Initially, after banning old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, the government had allowed people to deposit scrapped currency notes in bank accounts till December 30 and there was no limit to the amount that can be deposited.

“The finance minister (Arun Jaitley) and the Prime Minister have been consistently urging people not to rush to deposit old notes as the deadline is December 30. Now there are new curbs. So were the Prime Minister and the finance minister lying then or are they misleading the people now,” Ashutosh asked.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey alleged the Union government is busy undertaking public relations exercise but does not answer questions related to demonetisation nor is it giving any correct picture of the on-going “crisis”. “This is nothing, but economic terrorism, which has allegedly taken lives of over 100 people. Will the government ever accept responsibility for the loss of lives,” he asked.