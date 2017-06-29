Steps taken to enhance IT infra security at JNPT: Government

Jawaharlal Nehru Port. (PTI)

Necessary steps to enhance security of IT infrastructure at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) along with measures to ease traffic congestion have been taken, the government said today. One of the four terminals, run by Danish firm AP Moller- Maersk at JNPT, ranked among top 12 major ports in the country, was impacted by the ‘Petya’ ransomware attack. “The authorities of JNPT as well as Customs and Excise have taken all necessary steps to enhance the resilience and security of their IT infrastructure with respect to cyber security,” Ministry of Shipping said in a statement. The government said its authorities at JNPT are working closely with AP Moller Maersk team to extend all possible assistance in restoration of their operations. Additional parking space has been made available to avoid congestion and clogging of cargos, it said, adding JNPT authorities and DP World operating have extended berthing facility to APMT bound vessels during the period of contingency. The National Cyber Security Coordinator Gulshan Rai has visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to assess the impact of the global cyber attack that has disrupted the operations of one of the container terminals at the port.

“He, together with Chief Commissioner Customs and Excise, Chairman-JNPT and Inspector General-Cyber Maharashtra, held discussions with the officials of GTI Terminal, DP World and officials of JNPT,” the statement said. JNPT handles container traffic through four terminals. One of the Terminal(GTI) is operated by APM Moller Maersk, a Danish company with headquarter at Copenhagen. Two other terminals – NSICT and NSIGT, are operated by DP World and the fourth terminal JNPCT is operated directly by JNPT. “The central IT infrastructure of AP Moller Maersk installed at Hague has been affected by a cyber attack on June 27/28 June 2017. As a consequence, the IT infrastructure of the GTI terminal at JNPT which is installed, managed and operated by AP Moller Maersk, also got affected and the APM management had to shut down their IT infrastructure at JNPT,” the statement said.

The other three container terminals at JNPT are working with full efficiency and performance, it said, adding the IT infrastructure of Customs and Excise authority handling operations at JNPT is also working normally with full capacity. The government said the Pipavav terminal, ICD Dadri and CFS Nhava Sheva managed by the APM group have also been affected by the cyber attack on the infrastructure. “The IT Team of AP Moller Maersk together with the IT companies in the country are working to restore the IT infrastructure at the earliest and resume cargo operations, however, restoration of their infrastructure is linked with restoration of their global IT systems,” the statement said.