Stephen Hawking said Vedas superior to Einstein’s theory of relativity, claims Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Just days after the death of Stephen Hawking, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan today claimed that the renowned cosmetologist had said that Vedas have a theory that is superior to Albert Einstein’s e=mc^2 theory of relativity. Vardhan gave this statement while addressing the 105th Indian Science Congress in Imphal. “We recently lost a renowned scientist, cosmologist Stephen Hawking. He also emphatically said on record that our Vedas might have a theory which is superior to the Einstein’s theory of e=mc^2,” Vardhan was quoted as saying by PTI. However, Harsh Vardhan dodged the question about the source of the information. He told the reporters to find out the source instead. “You find the source. He had on record said that there is a possibility that Vedas have a better formula than the one given by Einstein. You also work a bit on this (to find this source),” he said.

Harsh Vardhan also said that he has revealed this in an open forum, and the reporters can get back to him in Delhi if they failed in their research. Harsh Vardhan said Hawking needs to be remembered on this occasion. As per PTI, a Google search on Stephen Hawking and Vedas throws open several links, one of which, http://www.servveda.org, makes the claim. This comes to the forefront as there is no reference in any of Hawking’s academic publications. The website is hosted by the Institute of Scientific Research on Vedas. The portal also claims that the organisation I-SERVE is recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the government of India as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.

This is not the first time that the Indian Science Congress has come under criticism. In the 102nd Indian Science Congress in Mumbai, it was claimed that aeroplanes existed in India 7,000 years ago and they travelled from one country to another and from one planet to another. Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated the Indian Science Congress today as he spoke about various topics ranging from women empowerment to science and technology.