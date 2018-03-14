Stephen Hawking passes away: Condolences pour in from President, top leaders; here’s who said what on demise of famous scientist

The confirmation of the death of Stephen Hawking came in a statement by his family. (AP)

Stephen Hawking, one of the world’s most well-known scientists, passed away at his home in Cambridge, England today. He was 76. The confirmation of the death of science’s tallest stars came in a statement by his family. “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world,” the statement read.

His first major breakthrough came along with Roger Penrose in 1970 when the duo applied the mathematics of black holes to the entire universe and suggested that a singularity, a region of infinite curvature in spacetime, lay in our past, the point from which big bang came. Two years later, he was among the first to show how quantum fluctuations – tiny variations in the distribution of matter – might increase through inflation to the spread of galaxies in the universe.

However, it was A Brief History of Time which brought him to stardom. After staying on Sunday Times’ bestsellers list for close to 237 weeks, the book made to the Guinness Book of Records. The Book was translated into 40 different languages and sold 10 million copies. He also won a number of awards including the Albert Einstein Award, the Wolf Prize, the Copley Medal, and the Fundamental Physics Prize.

Here are some condolences from India and abroad on Stephen Hawking’s death:

Sad to hear of the passing of scientist Stephen Hawking. His brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 14, 2018

Professor Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic. His grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. His demise is anguishing. Professor Hawking’s pioneering work made our world a better place. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2018

Tribute to Stephen Hawking, the legendary scientist who redefined modern cosmology and inspired generations of young minds. Condolences to his family and admirers. Rest In Peace — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2018

Having Stephen amongst us was a constant reminder of how the human spirit can triumph despite fate dealing you a bad hand. It will be a lonelier world without him.. https://t.co/TX3mFIzboT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 14, 2018

