Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal meets Mamata Banerjee at her residence

Lakshmi Mittal, the head of global steel giant ArcelorMittal, today called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence here. Mittal’s visit is believed to be in response to Banerjee meeting him in London last month. During her half-an-hour-long meeting with the chairman and CEO of the world’s biggest steelmaker, the CM is believed to have invited the billionaire industrialist to invest in Bengal. Although no comments were available from either side, it is believed that Mittal, who was accompanied by his wife, was invited to attend the Global Bengal Business Summit in Kolkata in January, besides discussion on possible investment plans in the state. The Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal has a design and engineering centre at Salt Lake-Sector V in the city, which provides consultancy services to steel firms. Mittal, 67, graduated from St Xavier’s College in Kolkata in 1969. The style tycoon had last visited the city on July 7 this year to inaugurate the Lakshmi and Usha Mittal Foundation Building at New Town, Rajarhat.

