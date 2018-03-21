Statue vandalism: CRPF jawan Senthil Kumar arrested for damaging Periyar statue in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai

A CRPF jawan has been arrested for allegedly vandalising a statue of rationalist leader Periyar in Tamil Nadu. The shocking case of statue vandalism happened in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu.

A CRPF jawan has been arrested for allegedly vandalising a statue of rationalist leader Periyar in Tamil Nadu. The shocking case of statue vandalism happened in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu. As per a PTI report, 35-year-old S Senthil Kumar was arrested from his village in Vidhuti. A CCTV footage from the area showed him damaging the statue while he was in an inebriated state. The CRPF said Kumar was under treatment at a force hospital in Hyderabad since February 12 for schizophrenia. Meanwhile, the CRPF said that Kumar was on a 30-day leave at his native place in Tamil Nadu from March 14 and has been suspended in wake of the incident. Kumar had in 2013 opposed the installation of the statue near his house and had threatened to damage it.

Senthil Kumar’s arrest was also a topic of debate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. After the opposition DMK raised the issue in the state Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami informed the House about the arrest of Kumar in the case. Palaniswami said the jawan was posted in Chhattisgarh and had come to his native village on leave. The chief minister warned of strict action against those vandalising statues of leaders and described as “condemnable” the recent incidents of desecration of Periyar statues in Vellore and Pudukottai districts.

Referring to the Pudukottai incident, Palaniswami said senior police officials rushed to the spot to prevent any untoward incident and a case was filed. Palaniswami said that senior police officials rushed to the spot to prevent any untoward incident and a case was filed. Special teams were formed to nab the culprit. In the March 6 incident of vandalising a Periyar statue in Vellore district, Palaniswami recalled that a BJP functionary and another man had been arrested.

The vandalizing of the Periyar statue in Pudukottai is the latest in the string of similar events from different parts of the country. Few days ago, there were reports in which statue of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was found to be defaced in West Bengal. Reportedly, the face of the statue was blackened in Katwa Town of the state on March 17. After the incident, the Congress party had blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the same, but BJP denied any involvement in it. On March 7, the bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was found to be vandalised by seven people in Kolkata.