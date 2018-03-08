Statue politics escalates: From Gandhi, Ambedkar, Lenin to Periyar, here are greats whose idols have been damaged

The series of damaging idols began after a statue of Communist leader Vladimir Lenin installed in Tripura.

‘Statue politics’, as netizens are calling it on Twitter, has become the latest trend which is hitting new lows in India’s politics. Miscreants, unapproving of each others’ ideologies, have resorted to vandalising the idols of leaders who otherwise enjoy high stature in history books. The series of damaging idols began after a statue of Communist leader Vladimir Lenin installed in Tripura, was allegedly brought down by some Bharatiya Janata Party supporters. This led to protests by some Communist party workers. On the same day, Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja defended bringing down of the statue and said that Periyar could be next. The next day, a Periyar idol was found damaged, leading to widespread protests in the state.

Here’s is a look at the incidents which took place in past 3 days:

Lenin statue – Tripura

A major controversy broke out on Tuesday when a statue of Communist ideologue Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura. It was alleged that BJP workers, in a show of strength after winning the elections and bringing an end to the Left rule, brought down the statue. A video of the entire incident was recorded and circulated on social media.

Periyar statue – Tamil Nadu

A statue of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy, popularly known as ‘Periyar’, was vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur. Later, two persons were arrested by police. While one person, Muthuraman, is suspected to be a BJP worker, the other, Francis, is believed to be a CPI activist. The incident took a big political turn as it came against the backdrop of a row over comments made by BJP leader H Raja indicating that statues of “Periyar” could be the next. As the controversy escalated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah intervened in the matter. The Prime Minister expressed his strong objection, saying that any person found indulging in such activity will be dealt with strictly.

Raja later issued an apology and deleted his post. Soon, BJP’s state unit distanced itself from the issue, saying it was his personal view.

Ambedkar statue – Uttar Pradesh

On Wednesday, some people vandalised a statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The incident took place in Mawana area of Meerut late last night. Reacting strongly to the incident, members of the Dalit community held a demonstration and blocked traffic in the morning. Later, people ended their protests after administration gave an assurance of installing a new statue.

Gandhi statue – Kerala

The spate of statues being vandalised didn’t stop even on Thursday. A Mahatma Gandhi statue was found defaced in Kerala’s Kannur district. Installed in city’s Taliparamba town, bust’s spectacle carving was damaged and a garland on the statue was lying nearby.