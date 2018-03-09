Statue desceration: RSS condemns internal strife, damage to public property

The report asked people to be wary of “divisive forces” in such situations. It said the role of religious, social and political leadership becomes crucial in those times. (pti)

The RSS today denounced as “highly condemnable” incidents of internal strife and damage to public property, remarks that come against the backdrop of the recent political clashes and vandalisation of statues of political icons and social reformers. It said views should be presented within the constitutional and legal system. “The incidents of internal strife in the society are a matter of grave concern for all. Violence and damage to public property in such incidents is highly condemnable.

“It should be our concern that the respect and confidence towards justice and security system is not broken,” the Sangh, BJP’s ideological mentor, said in its annual report presented by general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi at its triennial meeting here. The report did not, however, directly refer to a string of incidents of defiling of statues and busts of personalities. “It is necessary for all the concerned parties or groups to keep this in mind that their actions should not hurt the social pride and popular sentiments,” the report said talking about incidents that hurt social sentiments and trigger collective outrage.

The report asked people to be wary of “divisive forces” in such situations. It said the role of religious, social and political leadership becomes crucial in those times. “We have every right to present our view within the constitutional and legal system. The adherence to these restrictions is also necessary,” the sangh said.

“Ours is an enlarged family and therefore mutual interaction and trust should be strongly preserved,” the report said. Since the BJP’s resounding victory in Tripura elections, statues and busts of Soviet legend Vladimir Lenin, Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Dradivian movement leader Periyar, Dalit icon B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi have been desecrecated in many places. It all began with the pulling down of two statues of Lenin by alleged right-wing groups in Tripura.