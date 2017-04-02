States that banned liquor did not see much results: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand won’t follow Bihar in banning liquor, says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (ANI)

Days after asking state officials to take steps against illegal meat shops in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today said that his state won’t follow Bihar in banning liquor. Speaking to ANI, he said that some states which banned the selling of liquor did not see expected results.

His statement had come two days after the Supreme Court put a stay on Uttarakhand High Court order which had put a complete ban on liquor consumption in Rudra Prayag, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi.

The apex court had earlier overturned the High Court’s order to impose a complete ban on the possession, distribution, collection, sale, purchase or consumption of alcohol including beer and intoxicants in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts.

The High Court had ordered the prohibition with the aim to improve the level of nutrition and the standard of living in the society. The Uttarakhand Government had gone to the top court opposing the decision seeking removal of the ban, as negatively affecting the revenue of the state. The Uttarakhand High Court had also ordered a similar ban on liquor in 5 KM diameter ofReetha Saheb, Gurudwara Nanakmatta, Hemkund to protect the piousness of these religious places.

On Friday, the Supreme Court modified its ban on liquor shops in the close vicinity of highways and ordered that cities, towns or municipal corporations, which have less than 20,000 populace could have alcohol vendors beyond 220m.

This was a shift in the top court’s previous direction which had said that alcohol vendors could not set shop anywhere within the 500 m range of a highway. The order was passed due to increase in road accidents. It was of the of the opinion that allowing liquor vending within 500 metres of highways would negate the purpose of reducing drunken driving.