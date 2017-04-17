States should follow WHO norms for piped water supply: Ram Vilas Paswan

“With regard to quality of piped water, the states should follow minimum WHO standards. I will write to states on this issue,” Paswan told media after a meeting of the Central Consumer Protection Council (CCPC). (Reuters)

The state governments should follow the minimum standards laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for supply of piped water, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said, underscoring the importance of clean water access to the poor. “Everyone should have access to clean water. In big cities, there is no piped water supply to the poor. With regard to quality of piped water, the states should follow minimum WHO standards. I will write to states on this issue,” Paswan told media after a meeting of the Central Consumer Protection Council (CCPC).

Besides piped water, there are concerns about quality of bottled water and a report submitted by a government panel has found some companies involved in adulteration, he said. “We have received the report. We will take action against companies after examining the report,” he said, but declined to reveal the names of the erring companies. The challenges in combating adulteration among others issues like imposition of service charges by hotels and restaurants, awareness on wastage of food, legal metrology activities were discussed in the CCPC meeting.

Paswan said the government has strengthened consumer helplines even at regional level, as a result of which, the registration of complaints have risen to 35,000 in the last two years from 20,000-25,000. Minister of State for Consumer Affaris C R Chaudhary, Food and Consumer Affairs Secretary Preeti Sudan, FSSAI Chairman Ashish Bahuguna, among other members were present in the meeting.