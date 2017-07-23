States have to decide on farmers’ loan waiver: BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah. (Image: Reuters)

BJP chief Amit Shah today said the Centre has nothing to do with farmers’ loan waiver and it is for state governments to decide on the issue. “The finance minister has clarified that it is for the state governments to take decision on waiving farmers’ loan,” Shah said at a press conference here. On the second day of his three-day visit to Rajasthan, he said the issues of farmers were also discussed in meetings with the party leaders and office bearers. However, he refused to divulge any details with regards to discussion on farmers’ issues.

The party chief is scheduled to have meetings with the party’s core committee members, mayors, zila pramukhs, heads of various boards, corporations, commissions, panchayat samiti pradhans and others tomorrow. Replying to a question, Shah said incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir have decreased during the Modi government’s rule, and there is no external pressure on the government.

He said the surgical strike was carried out by India across the LoC which reflected the strong will of the government. When asked to comment on Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s remark regarding beef production in his state, the party supremo said he would discuss with Parrikar after his ongoing visit.