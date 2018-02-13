State of undeclared emergency in country, says Sharad Yadav

Yadav described BJP’s policies as “disastrous which have made the lives of people difficult”. (PTI)

Former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav today lashed out at the Centre, saying a state of undeclared emergency exists in the country and all democratic institutions are under threat. He also alleged that attempts were being made to weaken the Constitution. “The country is passing through difficult times…A state of undeclared emergency exists in the country. The only difference between this emergency and the one imposed four decades earlier is that it was visible and we fought it then..,” Yadav told reporters here. The minorities in the country were also being subjected to attack on various grounds, he alleged. In the name of ‘love jihad’, a divide is being created among communities while people are being killed in the name of cows, he said, adding “This is dangerous for the society”. “In a democratic country, everyone has a freedom of speech and religion,” he asked.

Yadav described BJP’s policies as “disastrous which have made the lives of people difficult”. “We have a composite culture and this should not be changed for the sake of politics. There are various cultures, religions and they have co-existed for centuries,” he said. He claimed the BJP has miserably failed to fulfil any of the promises it made before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “They promised two crore jobs to youths and the unemployed each year. They promised to bring back black money stashed abroad. People were promised that Rs 15 lakh will come to their bank accounts,” he said. Yadav said even the farmers were promised that their income will go up by one and a half times.

“They promised better days ahead. But after nearly four years of their rule, they stand exposed. They sold dreams to people and befooled them,” he alleged. Yadav castigated the BJP for the demonetisation move and the way they implemented the GST in the country. He alleged that the BJP-led government does not have an “economic mind”. Yadav was here to interact with his sympathisers and activists ahead of floating a new party. He said he is touring different parts of the country.

His ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ events are aimed to bring unity “maximum possible unity” among opposition political parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “We are uniting to oust this government,” he said. Yadav further said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was a capable leader who could lead any grand alliance which is formed in future. Touching upon Bihar politics, he said the country runs on issues and principles. “They (Nitish-led faction) have insulted the mandate of 11 crore people of Bihar by joining hands with BJP. They have compromised with the issues and principles. We will continue our democratic fight,” Yadav said.