State of anarchy in Karnataka, alleges Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government, alleging that the way Hindu and BJP workers are being “brutally” killed signified “a state of anarchy.” Adityanath also asserted at a party rally here that “no one can stop” BJP from forming the government in Karnataka in the Assembly polls, due early next year. He accused the Congress of “insulting” India’s rich tradition by showing respect to the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, whose birth anniversary celebrations by the government had triggered a huge controversy and sharp divison of public opinion on the issue across the state. Calling Karnataka “the land of Hanuman” and home of valour and courage which was ruled by the erstwhile Vijayanagara Empire, Adityanath said it was unfortunate that the Congress “instead of worshipping Hanuman and Vijayanagar was worshiping Tipu Sultan.” “This is the difference in mindset, because Congress wants to implement across the country the mafia raj that Rahul Gandhi has inherited. Karnataka has to dismiss this, like Gujarat and Himachal have dismissed,” he said, referring to the recent assembly polls in the two states where the BJP won.

“If Karnataka dismisses Congress in one go, no one else will come to worship Tipu Sultan,” he said. Adityanath was speaking at the “Parivarthana Yatra” rally organised by the state BJP as part of its programme to “expose the misdeeds” of the Congress government in the state. Alleging that there is a law and order problem in the state, he spoke about “brutal killings” of Hindu and BJP workers. He said “the way in which Hindu and BJP workers are brutally killed and there is always a threat to their lives signifies the state of anarchy that exists in Karnataka under Congress rule.” Speaking about farmers’ issues, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his government had waived loan worth Rs 36,000 crore benefiting about 86 lakh farmers, and they include loans borrowed from nationalised or cooperative banks. He claimed that the Congress government wants to use farmer’s money during elections and that is the reason it is not taking a firm decision on waiving the loan completely.

Pointing out that there is protection to every one and developmental works were happening in all the 19 BJP ruled states, he said “Congress policy is divisive, aimed at dividing the society.” The people of Gujarat have chosen BJP for the sixth time keeping faith in Narendra Modi’s development agenda and disapproving the Congress’ “divisive” thinking, Adityanath said. “We want same thing to be repeated in Karnataka,” he said.”Congress does not believe in development, their belief is in dividing the society in the name of caste or religion,” the chief minister said. Appealing to the people to support BJP for the sake of Karnataka and its development, he said the Congress has always neglected the state by making lesser financial allocations.

“World over leaders want to replicate India’s developmental agenda ushered in by Narendra Modi, but Congress which doesn’t know what is development is laughing at it and is raising questions about it,” he said. With Congress at the helm, development cannot reach the ground level in Karnataka, Adityanath said. “BJP alone can do it…look at your excitement, I’m assured that no one can stop BJP from forming government in Karnataka.””I’m sure that by bringing BJP back to power in Karnataka you will make it clear that in India Hanuman, saints and great spiritual leaders will get worshipped, and not Tipu Sultan,” he added.