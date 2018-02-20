State minister sees China role in Jammu and Kashmir terror attacks, says nation supporting Jaish-e-Mohammad

J&K’s PWD Minister Naeem Akhtar (Source: IE)

Amidst increasing militant attack incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, a leader of the People’s Democratic Party and minister in the state cabinet has hinted at a Chinese ploy aimed at fomenting trouble in the restive state. In what could turn out to be a major headache for the Indian administration, Public Works minister and official spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir government Naeem Akhtar has accused China of meddling in Kashmir’s internal affairs. Not just this, Akhtar has also charged China with supporting the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror group responsible for many of the terror attacks in the valley.

He added that Pakistan and China are a unified force and not two distinct ones any longer. Speaking to the Indian Express, he said that the unified forces of China and Pakistan are circling India around. He said that it was more than evident that Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammad is backed by China. It is worth mentioning here that China has repeatedly blocked India’s bid to list him as a global terrorist. Akhtar also claimed that all the big attacks inside the Valley and outside that have taken place in the last three years are attributed to the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Highlighting that even a lesser figure like Salahudin has been listed as a global terrorist by the UN but Azhar’s designation has been stalled by China. This, according to him, makes it clear that the terrorist and his radical group is being fed by Beijing. Akhtar urged the Centre to talk to Pakistan and initiate policies of reconciliation inside Kashmir.

He also alleged that China backed Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out the Pathankot attack to hamper the bilateral relations between the two countries – India and Pakistan. He said before the Pathankot attack, ties between India and Pakistan saw a thaw with Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif coming to attend the oath ceremony of PM Modi and Modi going to meet Sharif on his birthday. He added that the ‘new situation’ that has emerged in Kashmir would have happened irrespective of PDP’s alliance with BJP.