State government trying to build conducive atmoshphere: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

With Jammu and Kashmir returning to normalcy to some extend after it saw continuous stone pelting last year after the shutdown called by separatists, resulting in the death of more than 100 people, state chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has today said that the state government has a big responsibility at hand and is trying to create conducive atmosphere in the state.

Earlier in the day, she visited her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s grave in Anantnag to offer prayers.

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s grave in Bijbehara area of Anantnag, offered prayers. She was accompanied by accompanied by Works Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri, PDP General Secretary Sartaj Madni and couple of relatives. Mufti was the founder patron of the ruling party and chief minister before passing away last year on this day.

Even though, the PDP had planned rallies across the valleyto mark Mufti’s first death anniversary, snowfall in last four days have played spoilsport. The party has organised a function at an indoor Stadium later in the day to pay tributes to the former CM.

Last month, in a meeting to review pace of developments in the state, she had ordered review of cases filed against those youths who were not involved in over five month long unrest in the valley last year. After the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani on July 8, the valley had seen constant violant protests.

(With inputs from PTI)