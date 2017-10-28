Startup India will encourage youths to be job givers not job seekers, says Jammu and Kashmir minister Priya Sethi

The Startup scheme, she noted, had simple exit policies, but “youngsters must try to stick to their commitments and set up their units”. (Reuters)

The central government’s ‘Startup India’ scheme will give a new dimension to entrepreneurship in the country wherein youngsters will be encouraged to become ‘job givers’ rather than ‘job seekers’, Jammu and Kashmir minister Priya Sethi has said. Speaking at the Central University of Jammu on ‘Jammu Kashmir Future Talks’ yesterday, the state education and tourism minister said the initiative was a result of the Modi government’s commitment to make India a developed country by 2022. “We need to give a right direction to our students and make them realise their dreams. Jammu and Kashmir is a vibrant state with multi-regional geographical and economic features, which itself is a boon and can be best utilised for giving young entrepreneurs opportunities to make their mark,” she said. Addressing the students, Sethi said, “We want to turn your imaginations into realities for which the government has simplified procedures so that more and more newcomers come forward, and under the able guidance of mentors, give India a set of new entrepreneurs”. The minister said with the opening of new incubation centres in the Valley, more youths will be provided opportunities.

The Startup scheme, she noted, had simple exit policies, but “youngsters must try to stick to their commitments and set up their units”. Shakun Sethi, founder of Dizuna Communications, said “This is just a start to a bigger and better future, not for Jammu, but for the entire nation. Our goal is to bring at least two start-ups per year from every university, and I am sure we would”. Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu among others were also present on the occasion.