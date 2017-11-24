Startup India Pavilion at Trade fair: Government looks to boost project-based startups with innovative ideas; watch video

Startup India has installed a special ‘Starup India cafe’ in the pavilion where governmnent representatives meet visitors and explain them the idea behind the initiative. (Express Photo: Aman Dwivedi)

Startup India and Stand Up India – PM Narendra Modi’s pet programmes to promote budding entrepreneurs – have been kept as themes for this year’s Indian International Trade Fair. The Startup India pavilion in Hall No. 18 houses stalls for startups which aim to bring transformation through innovation and idea. The government aims to promote innovative product based startups through the pavilion this time. One such startup is Pee Buddy – which aims to give a handheld washroom product for travelling women. Another Startup on display was Secure Fire which aims to curb Fire Accidents through its innovative approach. Another thing that catches the eye is Zeleno – a giant recycling machine which rewards whenever you put trash plastic bottles in it. The hall also featured some tech-based startups like Health Innovative – which aims to help people combat pollution and Schemopedia – a Startup enables citizens to gain awareness of various government programmes. Another innovation was Inner Being – a startup which is bringing India’s traditional grains into the mainstream.

Speaking to Financialexpress.com, Aditya Sharma, Project Lead of Startup India, said that “Usually all the events that happen promote tech based Start Ups, here what we are doing is to promote unique product based startups. We are taking this unique opportunity to promote more than 80 product based startups this time.”

Here are some innovative product-based startups:

Dough Bout Roti Maker (automated cooking)

One eyeball grabber startup featured here was Dough Bout Roti Maker. The unique product is one of its kind machine which can make instant Chapatis or Parathas for you. This product can do the kneading, ball making, pressing and cooking for you by pressing just one button.

Watch video | Startup India Pavilion at Trade fair

Tifi, Secure Fire

Tifi is a unique product innovated by a company called Secure Fire. Premendra Singh, the CEO of secure fire says that Tifi is a unique fire-resistant product. In a demo to Financialexpress.com, the founders showed how the product neither caught fire and nor did it get heated even after exposure to direct flame. Using the product, the company has created a number of by-products like Tifi Apranen, Tifi fire resistant shoes, Tifi handkerchief etc. The company claims that the product can enhance ‘fire resistant time’ for fire-fighters by 30 minutes

Traffitizier – Emergency Response System

Traffitizier is an ecosystem of connected IoT devices. Through the device, the makers wish to create a system which can save lives by paving way for emergency vehicles. The Kerala based company claims that it is already being used at 6 traffic junctures in Kochi. So far, the system has successfully supported 80 emergency movements in the city.

Air Bliss, Health Innovative

Well, as air pollution is making a lot of noise these days, we found a startup here which turns your A/C into an air purifier in just Rs 500. Through the innovation, the company has come up with a unique paper-like sheet which sucks PM 2.5 dust particles in your room.