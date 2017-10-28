Starbucks amazing Rs 100 offer! If you are a coffee lover, this is must read for you! All details here

(Source: Official Twitter Handle)

If you feel that there is nothing better than spending time with your dear ones in a coffee house, then Saturday (October 28) is your day. Starbucks, a joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages is offering you coffee for just Rs 100 for a day to celebrate the launch of its 100th outlet and the completion of its’ five years in India. The beverage giant is opening its 100th store at Mumbai’s Victoria Mills (Kamala Mills) with a series of strategic initiatives that reaffirm its long-term commitment to the Indian market. With its popularity going severe, Starbucks has also planned to open its new store in Kolkata by 2018, as per a tweet by the company. So, before you head out to enjoy your cup of coffee, here are the seven most important things that you must know about the offer floored by Starbucks:

1. All beverages (caffeinated or not) will be charged at Rs 100 inclusive of all taxes including GST

2. The offer is valid only for today at all Starbucks India outlets

3. Starbucks will open at 8 AM and will close as per the usual timings. However, the timings may differ with different outlets.

4. The offer is applicable to beverages only and it will not be valid on food items.

5. The offer does not include home deliveries at the same cost.

6. Beverages like Java Chip, Iced Matcha, Mocha Frappuccino, White Chocolate and other handcrafted short or tall beverages are included in the offer. The offer also lets one choose additional toppings of one’s choice, all-inclusive in the same amount.

7. My Starbucks Rewards GOLD members can get any size of beverage (Short / Tall / Grande / Venti) at Rs 100.

Celebrating 100 Stores. Celebrating YOU! Join us in this celebration & enjoy any Tall size beverage at Rs. 100 (Incl of taxes) #Starbucks100 pic.twitter.com/PPzSxcVt4Q — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) October 28, 2017

Starbucks made an entry to India with the opening of its first store at Horniman Circle in Mumbai in 2012. As of now, Starbucks stores are located in six cities, namely Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru.