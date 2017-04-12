Stampede-like situation outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s house in Lucknow as crowds gather for ‘Janata darbar’

A Janata Darbar that was held on Wednesday witnessed a commotion that caused a minor stampede outside CM house in Lucknow today morning. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched his trademark ‘Janata Darbar’ (public meeting) to directly listen and address grievances of people who wish to take their complaints directly to the state CM. A Janata Darbar that was held on Wednesday witnessed a commotion that caused a minor stampede outside CM house in Lucknow today morning. According to reports, some people were injured in the ruckus as a huge number of people turned up for the public meeting. However, reports suggest that the situation is under control now.

Last month too, the Chief Minister had held his unofficial Janata Darbar and heard various complaints from the public. The CM was seen talking to at least three different complainants, the issues were related to domestic violence, excessive hike in prices of school textbooks, and complaints from children about their problems. The concept of Janata Darbars is nothing new for the Uttar Pradesh CM. As the Mahant of Gorakhpur Mutt, Adityanath used to hold Janata Darbars at Gorakhnath temple which was open to all the residents of his Lok Sabha constituency, irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. Reports say that Adityanath always ensured people’s problem are heard and solved.

A serious commotion was previously seen when the former CM Akhilesh Yadav launched Janata Darbar programmes under his rule. A stampede-like situation was created and many were injured in it as a large crowd gathered there. The crowd at the PWD Guest House had became restive and unmanageable and some people fell down while trying to push their way to hand over their applications to the chief minister.