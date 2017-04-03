St Petersburg Blast: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief, condolence after explosion kills 9 in Russia

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the blasts at St. Petersburg metro. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” PM Modi tweeted. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in the blasts at St. Petersburg metro. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the blasts at St. Petersburg metro. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” PM Modi tweeted.

A ghastly blast which took place on Monday claimed 10 lives and resulted injury to 50 people at Russia’s St. Petersburg metro station. The explosion tore through a train carriage in the stations underground system on, Russian authorities said. Interfax, a Russia-based news agency, reported that blast was caused by a bomb filled with shrapnel.

Soon after the incident, an unexploded device was recovered at second Saint Petersburg metro station. The national anti-terrorism committee (NAK) said in a statement carried by Russian agencies that such a device was “found and neutralised in a timely fashion” at the Vosstaniya

Square station.

President Vladimir Putin, who was himself in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, said he was considering all possible causes for the blast, including terrorism. He was consulting with security services. Ambulances and fire engines descended on the concrete-and-glass Sennaya Ploshchad metro station. A helicopter hovered overhead as crowds gathered.