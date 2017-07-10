SSP suspends 3 constables for ‘relaxing’ on Dial 100 duty in Uttar Pradesh

The ‘Dial 100’ personnel need to sit in their vehicle and immediately rush to a spot on getting information of any incident from control room. (representative Image: PTI)

Three policemen were today suspended for allegedly “relaxing” on duty by the Bulandshahr SSP Muniraj G who cycled 22 kms to check security arrangements for ‘Kanwad’ yatra. The district police chief covered a distance of 22 kms on National Highway 235 on a bicycle to check the security arrangements for Kanwad yatra, the annual month-long pilgrimage which begins tomorrow, police officials said. When the SSP, who was in civil clothes, reached Gulaothi, he found the three constables of ‘Dial 100’ service, which is meant to take prompt action in a fixed time limit, were found relaxing while sitting on chairs by the roadside, they said. The ‘Dial 100’ personnel need to sit in their vehicle and immediately rush to a spot on getting information of any incident from control room. The SSP got the chairs loaded in another police vehicle and sent it to a police station. He then suspended the erring personnel, the officials said. The Kanwariyas are Shiva devotees, who travel on foot to various temples during Saawan, carrying water from the Ganges as offering to Lord Shiva. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on July 21, lakhs of devotees are likely to pay obeisance by Jal Abhishek on Shiv Linga in different temples.