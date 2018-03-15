SSC scam: Rahul Gandhi takes a poetic jibe at Narendra Modi over growing unemployment

Without naming anyone, Gandhi targeted the government over SSC paper leak, lack of jobs and VYAPM scam.

In the wake of the alleged SSC scam, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted a poetic jibe at PM Narendra Modi over the issue of rising unemployment in the country. Without naming anyone, Gandhi targeted the government over SSC paper leak, lack of jobs and VYAPM scam. “Jumla tha har saal rojgar, upar se vacanciyo par vaar, naak ke niche hota raha SSC mahaghotala, saheb batayein ispar parda kyo dala? Yuvao ke bhavishya se khelna band karo, vyapam ka rashtriyakaran karne walo sharm karo,” Gandhi tweeted.

This is not the first time when Gandhi has attacked PM Modi over the issue of job creation. Recently, Gandhi asked Modi to spell out his plans for generating employment, taking Chinese out of Doklam and stopping rapes in Haryana. Gandhi had tweeted the question in response to Modi’s tweet where he asked people to pitch ideas for his ‘Mann ki Baat’. “Dear Narendra Modi, since you’ve requested some ideas for your MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to: 1. Get our youth JOBS. 2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM. 3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana,” Gandhi had tweeted.

The issue of unemployment has raised by opposition parties ever since Modi came to power in 2014. For this year, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has projected unemployment in India at 18.6 million. The figure is higher than 18.3 million in 2017 in its report. “The ILO released a report “World Employment and Social Outlook Trends – 2018”. As per the report, it is projected that the number of unemployed persons in India is expected to rise from 18.3 million in 2017 to 18.6 million in 2018 and 18.9 million by 2019,” Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

जुमला था हर साल 2 करोड़ रोज़गार

ऊपर से वैकेंसियों पर वार नाक के नीचे होता SSC महाघोटाला

साहेब बताएं इसपर पर्दा क्यों डाला? युवाओं का भविष्य कर रहे तार तार

क्या नौकरियों पर सिर्फ़ पैसे वालों का अधिकार? युवाओं के भविष्य से खेलना बंद करो

व्यापम का राष्ट्रीयकरण करने वालों शर्म करो pic.twitter.com/3fytodRDbd — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 15, 2018

Also, speaking on the behalf of the government, Ganwar had said no target has been set by the government. In a separate reply to the House, the minister an Inter-Ministerial Committee has been constituted to draft the National Employment Policy.

The minister said in a separate reply to the House that an Inter-Ministerial Committee has been constituted to draft the National Employment Policy and consultations have been held with various stakeholders like ministries, state governments, trade unions, industry associations, etc. for inputs on the policy. Also, the government is working towards calculating self-generated jobs under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).