SSC paper leaks: Commission decides to recommend CBI probe

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts examination for subordinate services, today decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leaks in one of its tests held on February 21. In a statement, SSC chairman Ashim Khurana said that a delegation of candidates, who were protesting against the alleged paper leaks, met him along with BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and handed over a memorandum. They demanded a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22. “The commission agreed recommending to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues,” the statement said.

Earlier Tiwari, along with the protesting students, met Union Home minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him about the concerns raised by the protesting SSC aspirants. The students have been protesting outside the SSC office at CGO complex here since February 27, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) exam. The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government.