SSC paper leak: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt, asks it to stop playing with future of youth

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today attacked the Narendra Modi-led government for allegedly to hide the SSC paper leak and asked it to stop playing with the future of the youth. He also alleged that the future of the youth was being destroyed and asked whether the jobs were meant only for the rich. “The promise of providing two crore jobs to the youth every year was ‘jumla’ (gimmick). On top of that, vacancies have been decreased,” Gandhi claimed on Twitter. Gandhi has often attacked the government on the issue of unemployment and Modi and the government on the promise of creating two crore jobs every year.

“The big scam has happened under this government’s very nose. ‘Saheb’ should tell why the issue was being hidden,” he tweeted in an apparent reference to the prime minister. He said those nationalising the Vyapam scam should be ashamed. The Vyapam scam is related to manipulation in the selection process for government colleges and jobs conducted by the Madhya Pradesh professional examination board or Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam).