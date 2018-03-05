SSC exam paper leak: Modi government orders CBI probe, SC to hear plea; top developments so far

SSC exam paper leak: This comes as a massive protest by candidates, mostly students, hit the roads of New Delhi. The protest had forced the closure of JLN metro station.

SSC exam paper leak: The Central government today ordered a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) examination. The test was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on February 21. Meanwhile, Supreme Court will also hear a plea seeking an investigation into alleged SSC exam scam on March 12. Earlier, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav had given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the matter. This comes as a massive protest by candidates, mostly students, hit the roads of New Delhi. The protest had forced the closure of JLN metro station. Even social activist Anna Hazare had demanded a CBI probe

As protests continue to grow, here is all you want to know about SSC CGL exam paper leak

1. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry. Singh also urged the candidates to stop the protest.

2. Meanwhile, protesting candidates have welcomed the Modi government’s step but refused to call off the protests saying they want the release of the format of the paper. The aspirants have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office at CGO complex in Lodhi Road since February 27

3. Yesterday, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had led a delegation of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants and met the Union Home Minister and sought CBI enquiry. The delegation also met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana. New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi also met the SSC aspirants.

4. SSC chairman Ashim Khurana had recommended a CBI into the matter. In a statement, SSC said that it is requesting the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of the leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues.

5. Anna Hazare has demanded a CBI probe and reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Hazare has said that this is a clear case of corruption. “If such people are selected in class I and II services, then one can imagine the plight of administration,” Hazare was quoted as saying.

6. As the protests intensify outside the CGO Complex, the headquarter of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), JLN Stadium station was kept closed for the public to prevent any disturbance.