SSC exam paper leak: Indian Youth Congress stages protest in support of agitating students

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members today staged protests in several areas of the city in support of students who are sitting on a strike against the alleged paper leak of a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam. The Congress’ youth wing also supported the demand of the agitating students for a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak. According to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), protests were held by its members in Lajpat Nagar, Piragadhi, Bardarpur Boarder, ITO and other areas.

“It has been more than 14 days that the young students have camped outside the SSC office complex seeking justice from the government… However, Indian Youth Congress stands by all those students who have been affected by this scam,” IYC’s national spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said in a statement. Students have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission’s office at Lodi Road for around two weeks against alleged paper leak of SSC exam.

Hitting out the Centre, Pandey in the statement said, “The government has stooped to such low levels that in order to stop these students from protesting, they have taken away all basic necessities from around the place where the protest is going on. “The rest rooms for females have been removed, yet these petty obstructions are not going to hold back the youth of India,” he said.

The statement also stated, “The Indian Youth Congress in its protest want to lend a sympathetic hand to these aspirants and also want to convert that ‘we are with you in this fight for justice’.”