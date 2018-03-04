SSC exam paper leak: Anna Hazare demands CBI probe, meets protestors

Social activist Anna Hazare. (PTI)

SSC exam paper leak: Social activist Anna Hazare today demanded a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak of a Staff Selection Commission exam, over which hundreds of aspirants have been protesting here, his aide Dinesh Nain said. Hazare met students protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission’s office at Lodi Road, and supported their demand for a CBI probe, Nain said. He further said Hazare also noted that although the protest was justified, it should be done peacefully. “This is a clear case of corruption. If such people are selected in class I and II services, then one can imagine the plight of administration,” Nain quoted Hazare as saying.

He added that Hazare had written to the prime minister in this regard. The aspirants have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office at CGO complex in Lodhi Road since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) examination held from February 17-21. Extending their support to the protesting aspirants, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav have also demanded a CBI probe into the matter.