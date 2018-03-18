SSC exam cheating racket busted by Kota police: Here’s how they operated

Police have arrested four people for allegedly helping students cheat in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) online exam.

Police have arrested four people for allegedly helping students cheat in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) online exam. According to Kota SP Anshuman Bhomia, the police also recovered high-tech devices, computers and hard disks from an exam centre in Railway colony police station area. Online exams for SSC are being conducted in 92 cities across the country including Kota, he said. Acting on a tip-off, a special team headed by additional SP city was formed to look into the matter, Bhomia said. The team raided the centre on Friday evening and arrested four men hailing from Haryana and UP, he said. The modus operandi of the racket was to hack the system through a software, then take screenshots of the paper using high-tech devices and circulate to other members of the racket in Mathura for answers, the SP said.

The accused are IT experts and teach students for various staff commission exams in coaching centres. The four accused, identified as Dayaram Sharma (39), Rambabu Gujar (23), Rahul Singh (23) and Dharmendra Sharma (31), have been booked under various sections of the IPC and IT Act. Bhomia said efforts are on to nab the other two accused, Gajraj Gujar and Deepak Goyal, involved in the case. The investigation is also underway to identify the candidates at the exam centre who were in contact with the four accused, he said, adding that the candidates were charged Rs 3 to 5 lakh for providing the answers.