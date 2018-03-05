Big development in SSC CGL exam row! Centre orders CBI probe, HM Rajnath Singh makes this statement

Agreeing to the demands of protesting students, Central Government has ordered a CBI probe in the alleged paper leak SSC CGL level ii examination.

Agreeing to the demands of protesting students, the central government on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in SSC CGL level ii examination. Hundreds of students in Delhi had started a protest after images of the examination paper had started circulating on social media just before the examination. Speaking to media, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has accepted the demand calling for a CBI probe in the matter. “We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry, the protest should now stop,” Singh said. On Saturday, the protesting students had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s state unit chief Manoj Tiwari. The protest had also compelled authorities to shut the JLN Metro station.

The board had canceled the exam taking note of the allegation and subsequent protest which started on February 27. Also, some students allege that candidates were allowed to take exams from remote locations, where they were allowed the use of cellphones.

On Sunday, SSC decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leaks in one of its tests held on February 21. In a statement, SSC chairman Ashim Khurana told media that a delegation of candidates met him along with BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and handed over a memorandum. He added that students demanded a CBI enquiry into the allegations of questions being leaked. “The commission agreed to recommend to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues,” the statement said. Earlier, Tiwari had also met HM Singh and apprised him about the concerns raised by the protesting SSC aspirants.

It was alleged that some of those who got their hands on the question paper leaked it on Facebook. The protestors claimed that some of the images of the question papers with answers started going viral on social media even before the examination was over. After the protests, SSC had announced that examinations will be re-conducted on March 9.