Sriram Chandra Bhanj Medical College student alleges ragging

The victim in her FIR said she was abused with foul language while watching the annual movie show in a theatre yesterday. (Website)

A fourth-year MBBS student of SCB Medical College in Cuttack today lodged a complaint against some of her seniors accusing them of ragging and harassing her. “The girl student today lodged a written complaint at the Mangalabag Police Station based on which a case has been registered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjeev Arora told PTI.

The victim in her FIR said she was abused with foul language while watching the annual movie show in a theatre yesterday. The senior students also made lewd gestures towards her, she alleged.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“Some people started creating nuisance in the theatre. They started shouting slangs. This was beyond tolerable limit and we protested… Later I came to know that those who commented were our seniors and apologised,” she said.

“Even after tendering apology, they (seniors) called a meeting and harassed me. This is not an isolated case, they have been doing it for long,” she said.

The Police have recorded the victim’s statement under section 161 CrPC.

The medical college authorities refused to comment on the issue.