Srinagar to be developed as Smart City

The Jamia Masjid, Maharaj Gunj, and other historical areas will be upgraded. Besides, urban mobility, disaster management and solid waste management will be introduced and developed.

Srinagar, after being included in the “Smart Cities Mission”, will go through a major transformation in the coming years as the state government is planning a major infrastructure development. Speaking to ANI, Srinagar Municipal Commissioner Shafkat Khan said that Rs. 1000 crore would be spent on various projects to develop the old-city areas of Srinagar. “The Shahr-e-Khaas or Old Srinagar city areas will be developed. The Jamia Masjid, Maharaj Gunj, and other historical areas will be upgraded. Besides, urban mobility, disaster management and solid waste management will be introduced and developed. All in all, the smart city is a very good project,” Khan said.

He also said that under the smart city project, river beautification would be carried out, civil lines areas would be developed, and cycle tracks would also be made, among other works.

“Under the Smart City project, there will be Smart buses, GPs, craft centers, business district etc. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started installing new street lights at the Lal Chowk giving it a new look,” the Municipal Commissioner said. Srinagar is also set to get a smart and intelligent traffic lighting system which will help in smooth vehicular movement on its busiest streets and junctions.

The total cost of the smart city project is said to be Rs. 3500 crore. In her speech, earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the execution of Rs. 80,000 crore Prime Minister’s Development Package has started unfolding in the State.